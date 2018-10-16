Kan. man jailed for aggravated assault of law enforcement officers

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 9700 block of west 10th Street north in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the residence, a 42-year-old woman told police her ex-husband coming to the residence and causing a disturbance.

Officers located the suspect identified as 42-year-old Paul Westphal in a vehicle in the area and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

Westphal pulled into a driveway in the 1300 block of north Country Acres and fled on foot. Officers ran after Westphal and upon getting a few feet away they observed Westphal with a gun in his hand.

Officers were able to physically restrain, disarm him and take Westphal into custody.

Westphal was arrested and booked into jail for five counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer, resist arrest, traffic charges, and violation of a district court order.