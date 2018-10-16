Kan. man hospitalized after crash during high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a high-speed chase.

Just before 10p.m. Monday, police observed a white Pontiac driving at a high rate of speed in the 1300 block of SW Gage in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

The driver continued east on SW 10th and went into the westbound lanes almost striking two vehicles. Police attempted to stop the driver, but the driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit terminated in the 1100 block of SW 4th when the driver struck a parked vehicle that then struck a home.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Raymond Arthur Johnson, 55 of Topeka.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident. Officers also located illegal narcotics believed to be methamphetamines in the vehicle.

Johnson has previous convictions for aggravated burglary and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.