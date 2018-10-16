Kan. man accused of sexual battery of Japanese student withdraws plea

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man who entered a plea in a sexual battery and kidnapping case will face a preliminary hearing after he was allowed to withdraw his plea.

Victor Pedraza Jr., 21, will now face all of the original charges, including three counts of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage which were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

On Monday, the state notified the court and the defendant that there will be no additional offers made in the case.

Pedraza is accused in the beating of a college student from Japan he had been dating off and on. He then set her passport and documents on fire. Police say the victim was tied to a bed and beaten, then forced into sex three times. The state originally entered the agreement so the victim would not have to return to the U.S. to testify. The state wanted to have the victim testify via Facebook from Japan to avoid the cost of flying her to Hutchinson, which could cost thousands of dollars

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 24.