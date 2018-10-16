Health Insurance rates going up for City of Great Bend employees

The Great Bend City Council voted 7-1 Monday night to increase employee and employer premiums by 15 percent on the City’s Health Insurance for 2019.

Great Bend experienced an increase in rates for the second year in a row from Blue Cross Blue Shield, which was anticipated. The 15 percent increase in rates will take effect in 2019 to cover the costs.

Human Resources Director Randy Keasling noted there are four options of health insurance employees can choose from.

Last year, the City left the rates the same for both the employee and employer despite the rate increases and used reserves that the City had built in the self-insured account.

The 15 percent increase was accounted for in the 2019 budget. Great Bend pays 83 percent of the premiums with the employee responsible for 17 percent.