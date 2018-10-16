Great Bend throws their “2 Cents” in for K-96 Project to be restored

Great Bend representatives were included in a coalition that testified before the Kansas Transportation Task Force on October 4 in Newton. The Task Force was organized to hear input on the future transportation needs in the state of Kansas. The coalition that Great Bend was included in encouraged the Task Force to reconsider the K-96 project from Nickerson to Lyons.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters was one of five representatives that testified in favor of the K-96 project, and says the coalition received positive feedback after their presentation.

Also testifying with Peters was a member of the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce, Sterling City Administrator, Lyons’ consultant John Sweet, and Sunflower Diversified Services Director Jon Prescott.

K-DOT’s 10-year, $7.8 billion transportation program that was created in 2010 is set to end in 2020. The task force will gather information and develop a strategy to fund a new comprehensive plan.

Peters expects the Task Force to develop a plan by the end of the year and present the plan to the Kansas Legislature in January or February.