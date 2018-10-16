Great Bend rezones real estate to help owner sell the property

The City of Great Bend approved a rezoning request for a house on 21st Street to help the owner sell the property.

Dray Meredith requested 2547 21st Street be rezoned from C-2 (general commercial) to R-2 (two family). Meredith entered a contract to sell the real estate but the lender would not approve a loan on the property since it is currently zoned commercial and its current use is residential.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter say the Planning Commission approved the change.

Suelter added the property was wrongfully zoned in the first place as the structure has always been used for residential. Suelter says the majority the structures around 2547 21st Street are zoned R-2.

The Great Bend City Council approved the recommendation from the Planning Commission to rezone the real estate.