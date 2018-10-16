Environmental issues discussion from GBRC

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “If A Tree Fell In The Forest – And Nobody Knew Its Biological Name – Did It Exist?” on Wednesday, October 17th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Is there more of a need for Environmental Education for today’s youth? Test your knowledge on environmental issues and see how you stack up statistically to Kansas and the nation. Learn about Nature Deficit Disorder and other research complete by Richard Louv, author of “Last Child in the Woods”, and discuss ways to decrease screen time for kids and adults and get more families outside. Mandy Kern, KWEC Program Specialist, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com or call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110