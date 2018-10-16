Democratic Lieutenant Governor hopeful tours Great Bend

Lynn Rogers was in the agriculture banking industry for more than 30 years. He also spent 16 years as a board member of the Wichita Public Schools. Becoming passionate about education and not feeling his local Kansas Senator was listening to the education needs, Rogers ran for political office in 2016 and won a seat in the Kansas Senate for the 25th district.

Rogers is now on the ballot in November’s election to become Lieutenant Governor teaming with Democrat Laura Kelly.

Lynn Rogers Audio

Rogers stopped in Great Bend Tuesday and went on a tour from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. The tour included stops at Sunflower Diversified Services, transload facility, downtown, and discussion about potential opportunity zones.

Rogers appreciated the large amount of non-profit organizations in Great Bend and their impact on the town.

Lynn Rogers Audio

Rogers says he was able to get to know Senator Kelly by sitting next to her on the Senate floor. Kelly and Rogers face Republican Kris Kobach and Independent Greg Orman in the November 6th election.