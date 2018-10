Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/15)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:48 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 90 Road & NW 40 Avenue.

At 9:54 a.m. an accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & Patton Road.

At 7:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 214 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.

At 7:35 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 1100 block of NE 50 Road in Ellinwood.