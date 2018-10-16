Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/15)

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shawna Kay Contrerez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Courtney Veitenheimer on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with 90-day serve sentence. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a serve sentence of 90 days x2.

BOOKED: Juvenile on case for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Ken Rodriguez on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Joseph McNett of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to register, bond set at $60,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Adrienna Kennedy on a Reno County District Court warrant for theft, contribute to child misconduct x2, bond set at $3,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Devin Messersmith of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nakota Allen of Russell on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $902.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jeffrey Kramer of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Brian Bunch of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Joshua Frydendall of Great Bend on BCDC warrant. Transported to New Chance in Oodge City.

RELEASED: Manuel Ramirez on Rooks County District Court warrant for FTA. Released to Rooks County on their warrant.

RELEASED: Female juvenile on case for probation violation, transported to Bob Johnson’s.

RELEASED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend on all charges per order of court.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco of Salina on Community Corrections serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Devin Messersmith of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $2,000 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Nakota Allen of Russell on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $902.50 cash only.