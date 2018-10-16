Affidavit: Deputy admitted sex acts with Kansas inmate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A court document contends a former Douglas County sheriff’s deputy admitted he had sex with a female inmate in his office at the jail and in his personal car on the streets of Lawrence.

The media reported Tuesday it obtained the affidavit detectives prepared in support of the arrest of 47-year-old Mario J. Godinez of Lawrence. Gondinez was charged in August with engaging in consensual sexual activity with the inmate.

The deputy told detectives the woman aggressively seduced him before he touched her and that afterward he felt ashamed of himself.

The deputy was in charge of an inmate work release program at the jail. The inmate ended up let out of the jail through that program even though no judge ever approved her request for work release privileges.