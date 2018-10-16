Trial begins for man accused of hiding Kan. boy’s body in concrete

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The trial for a man charged in the killing of a 3-year-old Kansas boy and hiding the body in concrete is beginning this week in Wichita, according to a schedule released from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

In April, Stephen Bodine was bound over for trial on two counts of first-degree felony murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment.

The ruling came after testimony in the preliminary hearing detailed verbal and physical abuse the boy suffered before his body was found in September of 2017 in a home he shared with his mother, Miranda Miller, and Bodine, who was Miller’s boyfriend.

Miller, who is charged with first-degree felony murder in her son’s death, will be allowed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and other charges after she testifies against Bodine.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.