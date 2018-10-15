Woman from Ellis Co. hospitalized after I-70 rear-end crash

LINCOLN COUNTY — One person was injred in an accident just before 1p.m. Monday in Lincoln County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Briana D. Slayton, 30, Hays, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of 290th Road.

The Pontiac struck the back left corner of an eastbound 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Michael David Davis, 30, Umatilla, Oregon.

Slayton was transported to the hospital in Salina. Davis was properly restrained and not injured. The KHP did not have details on Slayton’s seat belt usage.