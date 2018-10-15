Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Kevyn Soupiset with Advanced and Progressive Therapy in Great Bend, Larned and Hays.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Representative Collin Peterson will discuss the farm bill and the next steps on E-15 legislation. Chip will also find out how Georgia is handling Hurricane Michael. Representatives from the Georgia Farm Bureau will have an update.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Jefferson Elementary School Principal Kip Wilson.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-3P Dave Ramsey Show

3P-7P ALCS Game 3 – Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros

7P-11P NLCS Game 4 – Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”