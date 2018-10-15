Swank retired after 44 years with Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism

Charlie Swank grew up in Oklahoma and was interested in duck hunting. Eventually taking a job at Cheyenne Bottoms in Barton County made perfect sense.

Swank retired as a biologist for the Cheyenne Bottoms area in September after 44 years with the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism. He started his career in wildlife in Oklahoma working around fisheries.

Swank graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1971 and after his time in Oklahoma he received the Area Wildlife Manager position for Council Grove in Kansas. After three years, he accepted the biologist position at Cheyenne Bottoms in 1977.

After four decades of working in the wetlands, Swank recalls one serious injury that he survived.

Swank worked with three Area Wildlife Managers at Cheyenne Bottoms during his career, including Stan Wood, Karl Grover, and current manager Jason Wagner.