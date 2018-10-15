Sunday’s snowfall is a reminder that Winter is near

Sunday’s snowfall was an early reminder that Winter is on our doorstep. It should also be a reminder that just like severe storm season in the Spring, we should have a plan in place to deal with the rough weather ahead. K-State Climatologist Mary Knapp says a good place to start is with your vehicle. That means having the things you might need if you become stranded and a game plan for when you have to travel in bad weather.

Mary Knapp Audio

Knapp says that with today’s technology, people forget that sometimes that technology doesn’t always work which means that cell phone might not be an option to get help.

Mary Knapp Audio

Knapp says ice is another winter event that can create havoc. It can bring down tree limbs and power lines and make driving especially treacherous. She urges motorists who have to drive at night in bad weather to allow extra travel time, slow down and drive for the conditions, and leave more distance between you and the vehicles around you.

More winter weather safety tips can be found by visiting the Emergency and Risk Management page at www.bartoncounty.org.