Sheriff: 8 members of Army Reserve hospitalized after Kan. crash

GEARY COUNTY — Eight people were injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County.

An Army Reserve unit in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) was westbound on Vinton School Road near the 1000 Block of Old Highway 77, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a tree line. Eight reserve unit members were transported for treatment.

Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff’s department.