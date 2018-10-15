Records: Kan. woman sought police protection before her murder

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Records show that a Wichita woman had fled with her six children and summoned police three weeks before her estranged husband ran her off the road, shot and killed her.

Wichita police and court records show 33-year-old Kristin Florio-Gile had taken at least three steps to protect herself and her children from Randy Gile. Florio-Gile was killed on Oct. 6 before Gile shot himself.

Her family says the system failed Florio-Gile.

Records show Wichita police arrested Gile for felony aggravated assault after he threatened Florio-Gile on Sept. 15. He bonded out of jail within a day.

Police had an order to arrest him again in early October for allegedly violating a protective order. The appointment for considering charges was Oct. 10, four days after Florio-Gile was killed.