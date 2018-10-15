Great Bend Post

Records: Kan. woman sought police protection before her murder

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Records show that a Wichita woman had fled with her six children and summoned police three weeks before her estranged husband ran her off the road, shot and killed her.

Kristen Florio-Gile -photo GoFundMe

Wichita police and court records show 33-year-old Kristin Florio-Gile had taken at least three steps to protect herself and her children from Randy Gile. Florio-Gile was killed on Oct. 6 before Gile shot himself.

Her family says the system failed Florio-Gile.

Records show Wichita police arrested Gile for felony aggravated assault after he threatened Florio-Gile on Sept. 15. He bonded out of jail within a day.

Police had an order to arrest him again in early October for allegedly violating a protective order. The appointment for considering charges was Oct. 10, four days after Florio-Gile was killed.