Police: Kan. man accused of taking bank deposit bag in custody

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect accused of removing a deposit bag on Friday from the counter at a convenience store in the 200 Block of West Magnolia in Salina.

The suspect asked for a package of cigars and while the clerk was turned around to get the cigars, the suspect took from the bag containing $1,891, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Police released a a security camera image of the suspect identified as 41-year-old Neil Bankhead.

On Saturday, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office located Bankhead in a Minneapolis motel and arrested him on outstanding warrants of failure to appear and probation violation, Forrester said. Bankhead also was charged with felony theft for the taking the deposit bag, according to Forrester.

Since 2005, Bankhead has a dozen convictions for battery, obstruction drug and weapons charges, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.