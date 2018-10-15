Police ask for help to identify Kan. armed robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Police were dispatched to an armed robbery to the Phillips 66 located in the 500 block of South Market in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

An employee told police an unknown suspect entered the business and attempted to buy a drink. The suspect then handed the employee a note demanding all the money from the cash register as the suspect displayed a handgun. Money was given to the suspect who fled in a dark colored SUV with light gray on the front driver side, quarter panel of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, 6-foot tall and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita police.