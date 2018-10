OCTOBER 15, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: CHICKENS, DUCKS, W/ACCESSORIES, FENCING, POOL. 620-617-7983

FOR SALE: WIRELESS KEYBOARD, 10 VHS TAPES, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: FLOATING MALLARD DECOYS, TURKEY DECOY. 620-617-5727

WANTED: SAVAGE 340 RIFLE 30-30 WINCHESTER. 620-786-1997

FOR SALE: 2 BUCKET SEATS FOR A MID-90’S T-BIRD, FULL SIZE IRON HEADBOARD/FRAME, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS/LAND LEVELER, ANTIQUE TRACTOR W30 MCCORMICK-DEERING INTERNATIONAL HARVESTER. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: PUMA AIR COMPRESSOR PUMP, 2 50# BOXES WELDING ELECTRODES. 785-656-9199

FOR SALE: 32X80 STORM DOOR, FOOD PROCESSOR, GIRLS & BOYS BIKES. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: 2 LARGE WIRE DOG CRATES, 2003 HARLEY DAVIDSON LOW RIDER MOTORCYCLE W/EXTRAS 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: BARNETT CROSSBOW QUAD 400 W/EXTRAS. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, 2 10 GAL FISH TANKS/SUPPLIES, PEACOCK FEATHERS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC RANGE, 2001 FORD CROWN VICTORIA. WANTED: 1986 CHEVY PU W/4WD 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: 2 RIFLE SCOPES. 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: 1998 FORD EXPLORER, 2006 FORD F250 PU 4WD/4 DOORS (MOTOR’S SHOT) 620-791-7081

FOR SALE: 30′ LADDER, 25′ LADDER, 18 PLANKS 18X3X6, FIREWOOD. 620-282-7585

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J & L COIN. ITEMS INCLUDE: EXTENSION LADDERS, STEP LADDERS SPORTS MEMORABILIA, CHAIN SAWS, SETS OF WHEELS & TIRES, FISHING POLES AND FISHING EQUIPMENT, SAFES, MUSIC INSTRUMENTS, AIR COMPRESSORS, PISTOLS, RIFLES AND SHOTGUNS. SMALL DIRT BIKE, HAND TOOLS, TOOL BOXES, AND SO MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE WEBSITE AT ksauctioneer.com

RUMMAGE SALE THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14TH CONTINUES TODAY AND AGAIN ON THURSDAY FROM NOON TO 6 AND FRIDAY FROM 8 UNTIL 4. QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL 620-791-7314

