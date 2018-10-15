Monday Sports Headlines

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots had their best offensive night of the 2018 season, amassing 500 total yards while getting another clutch performance from their surefire Hall of Fame quarterback in a 43-40 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. Kansas City is now looking to bounce back from its first blemish of the season and first loss as a starter for Kansas City’s 23-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State spent much of last season as college football’s plucky underdog. The Cyclones appear ready to burst back onto the national scene after a strange and sluggish start to 2018. They looked more dominant than endearing in throttling West Virginia. Iowa State dismantled the Mountaineers in a 30-14 victory that was much more one-sided than the final score indicated.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Follow-up tests Sunday confirmed Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a sprained throwing shoulder. Ehlinger left Saturday’s 23-17 win over Baylor on Texas’ first possession of the game and did not return. Shane Buechele passed for 184 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas to the win. Texas officials said MRI exam confirmed the initial sprain diagnosis. Ehlinger will rest his shoulder this week as Texas has an open date and doesn’t play again until Oct. 27 at Oklahoma State.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The willingness of universities and colleges to modify, amend or re-do the contracts of their football coaches has helped drive the rapid escalation of salaries in the sport. Many contracts include huge raises and have hefty severance payments and buyout clauses. In many cases, experts say, schools are unnecessarily aggressive in extending a coach, too quick to reward a small sampling of success, out-leveraged by agents, and driven by the fear of having to find a replacement.

UNDATED (AP) — After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll has a new look behind No. 1 Alabama. Ohio State has reached No. 2, LSU jumped back to No. 5 and Michigan moved into the top 10 for the first time this season. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

BOSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a go-ahead, three-run double and the Boston Red Sox evened the AL Championship Series at a game apiece by downing the Houston Astros, 7-5. The Astros took a 4-2 lead on a two-run homer by Marwin Gonzalez and George Springer’s two-run double before Bradley gave the Red Sox the lead for good. Winning pitcher Matt Barnes retired all four batters he faced after replacing David Price, who was reached for four runs on five hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings.

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are the last NFL’s last unbeaten team following Kansas City’s loss at New England. Todd Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and scored twice on 28 carries as the 6-0 Rams beat the Broncos, 23-20. Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired to push the Patriots past the Chiefs, 43-40.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Aric Almirola finished a Stewart-Haas Racing rout at Talladega Superspeedway by taking his first win of the season with a last-lap pass that also put him in the third round of NASCAR’s Cup playoffs. Almirola was part of a four-car Ford tandem that dominated the entire race. Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Almirola had pulled away from the field and were in control until a caution sent the race into overtime.

Sunday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 7 Houston 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Seattle 27 Oakland 3

Final N-Y Jets 42 Indianapolis 34

Final L.A. Chargers 38 Cleveland 14

Final OT Miami 31 Chicago 28

Final Atlanta 34 Tampa Bay 29

Final Minnesota 27 Arizona 17

Final Houston 20 Buffalo 13

Final Pittsburgh 28 Cincinnati 21

Final Washington 23 Carolina 17

Final L.A. Rams 23 Denver 20

Final Baltimore 21 Tennessee 0

Final Dallas 40 Jacksonville 7

Final New England 43 Kansas City 40

San Francisco at Green Bay 8:15 p.m