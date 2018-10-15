LaPolice feels gap between him and Marshall is closing

Alan LaPolice is trying to prove bi-partisanship is not dead. LaPolice is running as a Democrat in the general election against Republican and incumbent Dr. Roger Marshall in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District. LaPolice has campaigned for the same seat as a Republican in 2014 and as an Independent in 2016, but hopes voters will see past party affiliation.

Alan LaPolice Audio

LaPolice has said multiple times that he does not like the political games politicians play or the fundraising they do. The farmer from Clyde hopes this will further separate himself from Marshall.

Alan LaPolice Audio

The deadline to register to vote is October 16 with the election rolling out November 6.