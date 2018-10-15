Kan. man admits he was armed while selling fentanyl-laced heroin

WICHITA – A man on Monday admitted he was armed while selling a dangerous mixture of fentanyl and heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Adrian Lashawn Perkins, 41, Garden City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The case began when Perkins sold drugs to undercover investigators.

When they served a search warrant at Perkins’ apartment, investigators found packages of fentanyl-laced heroin and four guns including a 9 mm handgun on the floor, a .22 caliber pistol under a couch, a 9 mm handgun under the mattress at the foot of a bed, and a 9 mm handgun in an unlocked safe next to the bed.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is considered dangerous even in small amounts. The Justice Department has issued warnings to first responders urging them to protect themselves from exposure to it.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 3. The parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of seven years in federal prison. McAllister commended the Garden City Police Department, the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster for their work on the case.