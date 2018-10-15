GREAT BEND – Judy M. Manning, 66, passed away October 12, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, KS. She was born January 23, 1952 in Ellinwood, to Louis and Elizabeth (Copenhaver) Pivonka. She married Michael Manning on April 5, 1975, in Ellinwood. He survives.

Coming from Ellinwood in 1975, Judy was the Deputy City Clerk for the City of Great Bend for 22 years. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parrish at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, where she was a member of the Altar Society and previously served as a Eucharistic Minister. She held memberships in P.E.O, Chapter IV, the Book Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and F.C.A. She loved quilting, crafting, flower gardening, collecting dishes and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include, husband, Mike Manning of the home; two daughters, Lexie Ainley and husband Scott of Shawnee and Kinzie Behrends and husband Brett of Great Bend; one brother, Louie Pivonka and wife Joni of Ellinwood; one sister, Lois Maickel of Lafayette, Indiana, and six grandchildren, Aiden Ainley, Austin Ainley, Ashlyn Ainley, Collyns Ainley, Breckin Behrends and Laykin Behrends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Berens and four brothers-in-laws, Joe Berens, Roger Maickel, John Manning and Bill Murray.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be in Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Family School or the Cancer Fund at Golden Belt Community Foundation, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

