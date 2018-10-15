John O’Connor

October 15, 2018

We enjoy your comments, trivia answers and random thoughts. Just email us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll mention ‘em next week.

It’s that magic time again, kids! Whoops, sorry. That’s the intro to a long-ago kids TV show. How about: and now, live and totally unrehearsed, it’s another scintillating edition of Squirrelly Thoughts, the 371st week of same, presented as a public service by the Lotsa Stuff on My Mind Association.

They’ve been awarding Nobel Prizes lately and once again I heard a tale of a recipient who just didn’t believe the news, and even hung up on the Swedish caller–twice! Well, can you blame him? I mean, people are getting so many sketchy calls from strangers lately that it’s no wonder the guy was a little skeptical. I don’t know how the conversation went, but I can guess…

(Imagine a Swedish accent) “Hallo, Dr. Klusky, this is Bjorn calling from the Nobel Institute in Sweden. How are you, sir, this fine morning?”

“Bee-yorn?” replied a sleepy Dr. Klusky. “Is that the name that looks like it should be pronounced ‘bah jorn?’”

“Yah, yah, like the Swedish tennis player, you know, Bah Jorn, I mean, Beeyorn Borg.”

“Never heard of him,” says Klusky. “So why are you calling me at six in the morning? You’re gonna tell me I’ve got a computer virus and only you can fix it if I just let you into my machine, right?”

“No, no,” protested Bjorn. “We want (pronounced “vahnt”) to give you a prize.”

“Oh, really,” laughs Dr. Klusky. “And all I have to do is sit through a sales pitch about Florida timeshare condos. I don’t think so.”

“No, no salespitch. This is good news, big news for you and your family!”

“I bet. About how me and my family can save big on insulation. Yeah, that’s it. Or is it gold coins and how I’d better buy now because that old 1950s singer on TV keeps hinting that the economy is going to crash?”

“No, no, no singers,” replies the caller, sounding a little desperate. “The only singers I know are our wonderful Swedish group, the World Famous Abba. Do you know from Abba?”

“That’s it!” laughed Dr. Klusky. “You’re gonna try to sell me all the volumes of Abba’s Greatest Hits, plus the videos of Mama Mia One and Two. I’ll tell ya, Meryl Streep must have been out of her mind taking that role.”

“Sir, sir,” snapped Bjorn. “I must protest. This is very serious. You have won the Nobel Prize for Genetic Research on the Rutabaga and a lot of money that comes with it. You must take me seriously.”

“Tell you what,” says Klusky. “I’ll look up the number of the Nobel headquarters and call there and check into this. And if you’re so Swedish, tell me, what was Abba’s first American hit?”

“Ahh,” stammered Bjorn, “Dancing Queen?”

“Hah!” shouted Klusky triumphantly. “It was ‘Waterloo.’ I knew this was a scam. Bye!”

At last report, it all worked out and the guy will get his prize. And maybe a copy of Abba’s Greatest hits.

The trivia responses have been tabulated. Hence, the results…

Re: the ‘recycled’ Top Five hit question: Terry guessed ‘Please Mr. Postman’ by the Marvelettes in ’61 and The Carpenters in 1975. Nope, sorry. ‘Price Lister’ had it right. He came up with ‘ Shop Around’ by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles in ’61 and the same song 15 years later in ’76 by Captain and Tennille.

The only other question that garnered any response this week was the ‘genetic’ question about the trait that Native Americans and Australian Aborigines have in common. Mark gave it a shot, guessing ‘no facial hair.’ Well, let’s just say you are on the right track. Hint: look at pictures of Native American chiefs of the past and sooner or later you will notice something.

So, that question is still available, as is the ‘unique fact about German Chocolate Cake’ question.

Another question hanging around is the one about ancient Chinese and Egyptians and the ‘tools’ they used to get a certain type of food for their people. Hint: think ‘water.’

Also still with us is the question about the ‘ghost sign’ in GB which advertises an old time movie theatre. Where is the sign?

Let’s give you a new one: If you run out of shave cream, what brand name food product could be used as a substitute? (If you can stand the ‘ick’ factor.) Go ahead, take a wild guess.

In other business, ‘Price Lister’ commented on my ‘variety in music’ theme in last week’s post and agreed that there was much more variety available in ‘Top 40’ radio of years ago (which he listened to on KVGB, thank you) and he believes that contributed to his wide-ranging tastes in music nowadays.

Terry expressed similar views, saying he still likes a lot of the classic hits of the ‘50s and ‘60s, both country and pop, also classical. Some wise radio guru in my past once pointed out to me that Beethoven, Bach, etc of two or three hundred years ago were the ‘Top 40’ artists of their time. That’s true, although many of those legendary composers did not become rich like pop stars of today. Some had to depend on income from wealthy sponsors. Which brings to mind the question: do their descendants (if proven by DNA) get any royalties from recordings made of their ancestors works? Hmmm. I’m thinking no, since all that music is in the so-called ‘public domain.’ Gonna have to hit up Google to resolve that issue.

As I wrap this up today I’m looking at snow on the ground. Incredible. When are we going to have some real fall weather? December will come soon enough. No need to rush things.

As usual, respond by emailing john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Have a great week.

John