GBRC Youth Basketball League deadline extended

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming Youth Basketball teams for any interested boys and girls, Instructional for 1st and 2nd grade and League for 3rd-6th grade.

Registration will be available till November 2. Instructional will start November 27 at the Activity Center and Basketball games will begin December 1 at the City Auditorium.

Register your child at the GBRC office, located at 1214 Stone Street. Full scholarships available prior to the deadline.

For more information on these leagues contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext. 110, website www.greatbendrec.com or Facebook page Great Bend Rec.