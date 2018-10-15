County continues to formulate plan for needed repairs to courthouse

Barton County Officials know what the structural issues are with the courthouse, now they must finalize a game plan to take care of those issues. Last December, Barton County Commissioners authorized WDM Architects to perform a structural analysis of the 100-year old building which found the four outside corners separating from the center of the structure on the 4th floor. Here’s Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock.

Phil Hathcock Audio

While monitoring is taking place, Hathcock says the plan is to re-seal the roof to keep moisture out of the building. After that the plan is to use strapping to shore up the integrity of the outside corners of the courthouse.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Hathcock estimates the cost of the strapping procedure will be around $50,000 which in the overall scope of needed repairs is fairly inexpensive. Also needed is a complete overhaul of the buildings aging heating and air conditioning system which is a forced water system that utilizes a boiler. The cost to upgrade to a modern heat pump system could cost in the neighborhood of $1.2 million dollars.

Hathcock says the county still does not have a timeline for the repairs other than the resealing of the roof which will be done as soon as possible.