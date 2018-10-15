Cop Shop (10/12 – 10/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/13)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:09 a.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of NW 10 Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:22 p.m. Daniel Bartonek was arrested on 8 counts at NW K-96 Highway.

10/14

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:07 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/12)

Falls

At 10:10 a.m. a subject was transported from 2206 28th Street.

Theft

At 10:56 a.m. theft of a credit card was reported at 1307 Roosevelt Street.

Structure Fire

At 4:45 p.m. a fire was reported at 2310 11th Street.

Injury Accident

At 5:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:13 p.m. Manual Ramerez was arrested at 2310 11th Street on a Rooks County warrant.

Domestic

At 10:34 p.m. an officer arrested Dustin Stiles in reference to a domestic call at 1303 8th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:42 p.m. items stolen out of her vehicle was reported at 1432 10th Street.

Domestic

At 11:58 p.m. a report of having an argument with his girlfriend Beckie Eisenbarth when she grabbed a knife was made. Eisenbarth was arrested and booked.

10/13

At 9:04 a.m. a report of his pickup being keyed was made at 2100 24th Street.

Theft

At 12:27 p.m. theft of her credit card was reported at 3015 Broadway Avenue.

At 4:59 p.m. a theft was reported at 1438 24th Street.

Chest Pain

At 5:06 p.m. Jerry Lee Cossman was transported by EMS from the 700 block of Williams with chest pains.

Diabetic Problems

At 7:12 p.m. a subject was transported from 801 4th Street.

10/14

At 6:57 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & Harrison Street.