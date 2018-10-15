City Council grieves the passing of employee

The Great Bend City Council took time Monday night prior to the start of the meeting to remember Deputy City Clerk Judy Manning. Manning passed away October 12 from cancer. Born in Ellinwood, Manning served as the Deputy City Clerk for Great Bend for 22 years.

Mayor Joe Andrasek and councilmember Jolene Biggs had fond memories of Manning.

Joe Andrasek & Jolene Biggs Audio

Scripted in her obituary, the 66-year old Manning was a member of the Altar Society at St. Patrick Catholic Church and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. The funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s.

The City of Great Bend will be closing City Hall and The Front Door from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday for Manning’s funeral.