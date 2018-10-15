Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/12 – 10/14)

10/12

BOOKED: Audrey Bellendir of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence, transporting open container, failure to stop at stop sign, no DL, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Butts of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Matthew Booth on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Adrienna Kennedy on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Juan Bautista of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants all for probation violation, no bond on all the warrants.

BOOKED: Sean Brown on Community Correction order for incarceration or until a treatment bed is available.

BOOKED: Randy Chanmber of Great Bend for serve sentence. Hoisington Municipal Court case.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco of Salina on Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brian Bunch of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Manuel Ramirez on Rooks County District Court warrant for FTA, no bond.

BOOKED: Dustin Stiles on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: John Houp on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond. BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Audrey Bellendir of Great Bend for GBMC case for driving under the influence, transporting open container, failure to stop at a stop sign, no DL after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Ashley Werner to Ellsworth County on their charges.

RELEASED: Kawliga Zimmerman to Reno County.

RELEASED: Shonda Washington of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation after she was granted probation.

RELEASED: Dominique Hoch of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia after he was granted probation. Rice County District Court warrant after receiving order to release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia after she posted a $10,000 surety bond.

10/13

BOOKED: Beckie Eisenbarth on GBMC case for assault DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Frank Relmar Jr. on GBMC case for battery DV, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Monica Garcia De Salgado on KHP case for DWS, speeding, no insurance, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for theft by deception x7, theft, criminal use of a financial card, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Dustin Stiles on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, released after posting a bond of $20,000.

RELEASED: Beckie Eisenbarth on GBMC case for assault DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Brent Allen to Saline County.

RELEASED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Frank Relmar Jr. of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on GBMC case for battery DV.

10/14

BOOKED: Billy Hamilton on a Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Eric Duerksen on BTDC case for aggravated battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Oliver Guyton on BTDC case for aggravated battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Ryan Hardey of Great Bend after time served.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Randy Chamber of Great Bend for serve sentence.