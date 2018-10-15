Amber Alert suspect charged with rape of 12-year-old Kan. girl

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old Kansas girl who was the focus of an Amber Alert.

23-year-old Dechon Michael White, of South St. Paul, Minnesota, was booked Friday into the Johnson County, Kansas, jail, where his bond is set at $250,000.

Federal prosecutors initially charged White with kidnapping after he allegedly took a bus to Minnesota with the girl in July. She had been reported missing two days earlier in Lenexa, Kansas. The kidnapping case was dropped this summer before Kansas prosecutors filed two rape charges.

White met the girl, who is now 13, online. Prosecutors say White and the girl told the girl’s mother that he was 16.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

