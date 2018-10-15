Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

4 arrested after Kansas SWAT Team drug bust

by

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspect on drug charges.

Seaman-photo Saline County

Tanner -photo Saline Co.

Following a lengthy investigation by the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force, a Salina Police Department SWAT Team and the Kansas Highway Patrol served a search warrant at the Econo Lodge in the 600 Block of Westport Boulevard in Salina, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

During the search, officers located a stolen motorcycle and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Kaytlan Tanner, 23, Salina, on one count of possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Justin Seaman, 41 Salina, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of a depressant, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of no drug tax stamp.

Douglas-photo Saline Co.

Burns -photo Saline County

Clarence Douglas, a 51-year-old male from Salina, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brannon Burns, 32, Lubbock, Texas, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.