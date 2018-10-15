2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY —The Kansas City Sports Commission announced Monday that U.S. Gymnastics Championship will be held at Sprint Center in Kansas City next summer.

U.S. Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez helped make the announcement on Monday. The championships are scheduled for August 8-11.

We are excited to announce that U.S. Gymnastics Championship will be here in #KansasCity in 2019!#USGymnastics2019 pic.twitter.com/t4ypAzaXjy — KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) October 15, 2018

Hernandez won gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympic games and later was a competitor on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Sprint Center or KC Sports Commission officials had no word Monday on when tickets would be available.