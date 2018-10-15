1,600 pounds of THC edibles, wax, marijuana found in traffic stop

SEWARD COUNTY, NE —State troopers arrested two people and seized more than 1,600 pounds of edible marijuana products, THC wax, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, approximately 160 miles north of Salina, Kan. according to a media release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. October 11, when a trooper observed an eastbound 2018 Dodge Caravan speeding near mile marker 385. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Troopers found 488 boxes containing 50 THC candy bars in each box, 465 units of THC wax, and 11 pounds of marijuana. The total weight was 1,640 pounds. Estimated street value of the illegal products is more than $550,000.

The driver, Anthony Iovieno, 44, and passenger, Casey Pichette, 38, both of North Grafton, Massachusetts, were arrested for possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.