Sunday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Brock Purdy threw for 254 yards and three TDs and Iowa State throttled visiting and sixth-ranked West Virginia 30-14 on Saturday night, handing the Mountaineers their first loss in emphatic fashion. David Montgomery had a career-high 189 yards rushing for the Cyclones, who capped a wild day by producing the fourth top-10 defeat in a span of just eight hours

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Alex Barnes pounded away for 181 yards and four touchdowns, Kansas State’s much-maligned defense held Oklahoma State in check, and the Wildcats bludgeoned the slumping Cowboys in a 31-12 victory. Kansas State snapped a three-game skid by beating Oklahoma State for the second straight time, the first time that’s happened since 2002.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shane Buechele came on for injured quarterback Sam Ehlinger early in the first quarter and No. 9 Texas beat Baylor 23-17 when the Bears’ final pass sailed through the back of the end zone. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer drove the Bears from their own 3 to the Texas 17 before he had to rush his final 2 throws under intense pressure.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas guard Andrew Jones has fractured a toe in practice, and the school says there is no timetable for his return. Jones had rejoined the team following his diagnosis of leukemia, which occurred in January. He sat out most of last season while undergoing treatment. Coach Shaka Smart has said Jones hopes to be able to play this season. Texas opens the season Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois.

National Headlines

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Second-ranked Georgia entered the weekend averaging 42.8 points a game before getting shut down in No. 13 LSU’s 36-16 win over the Bulldogs. Jake Fromm had by far his worst game this season, completing 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Joe Burrow passed for 200 yards and had two short touchdown runs as LSU bounced back from last Saturday’s loss to Florida.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — C.J. Verdell scored on a six-yard run in overtime to send 17th-rated Oregon to a 30-27 win against No. 7 Washington. Verdell finished with 111 yards and Justin Herbert was 18 of 32 for 202 yards and two touchdowns. The game went into OT after Huskies kicker Peyton Henry missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Brian Lewerke threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Felton Davis with 19 seconds left to lift Michigan State past No. 8 Penn State 21-17. Lewerke completed 25 of 52 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans dealt the Nittany Lions their second consecutive loss. Miles Sanders ran for 162 yards and a touchdown for Penn State, and Trace McSorley completed 19 of 32 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown to become the program’s all-time passing yardage leader.

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers won Saturday’s major league championship series games. Carlos Correa singled home the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning before Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) homered in a four-run ninth that sent the Astros past Boston, 7-2. Justin Turner belted a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jeremy Jeffress in the eighth inning to send the Dodgers past the Brewers, 4-3 at Milwaukee.

Saturday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 7 Boston 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Milwaukee 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 39 Missouri 10

Final (13) LSU 36 (2) Georgia 16

Final (3) Ohio St. 30 Minnesota 14

Final (5) Notre Dame 19 Pittsburgh 14

Final Iowa St. 30 (6) West Virginia 14

Final OT (17) Oregon 30 (7) Washington 27

Final Michigan St. 21 (8) Penn St. 17

Final (9) Texas 23 Baylor 17

Final (10) UCF 31 Memphis 30

Final (12) Michigan 38 (15) Wisconsin 13

Final (14) Florida 37 Vanderbilt 27

Final Virginia 16 (16) Miami 13

Final Southern Cal 31 (19) Colorado 20

Final Tennessee 30 (21) Auburn 24

Final (22) Texas A&M 26 South Carolina 23