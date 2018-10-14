Search continues for shooting suspect in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public to help locate a suspect. Just before 7p.m. Friday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 Block of Lynn’s Lane, according to a media release.

A 23-year-old woman at the scene told police she was out walking when an unknown suspect approached and shot her.

EMS transported the woman to a Wichita hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. .

Police and sheriff’s deputies searched the area but found no suspect. Police had no new information to release Saturday or early Sunday, according to McPherson County Communications Anyone with information is asked to contact McPherson Police.