Kan. man faces 20-years in prison, left fingerprints during robbery

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to robbing a Quik Trip in Wichita, according to U.S. Attorney Stephan McAllister.

Samuel L. Vliet, 26, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of robbing a commercial business. In his plea, he admitted that on July 18, 2018, he robbed a Quik Trip at 110 S. Rock Road in Wichita. After Vliet left the store with money from the register, investigators lifted prints from a door where the clerk saw the robber touch the glass. The prints helped investigators identify Vliet and arrest him.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 3. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.