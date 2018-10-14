Dodge City Boot Hill Museum plans expansion project

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Groundbreaking for an expansion project at the Dodge City Boot Hill Museum is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Plans are to construct a new 12,000-square-foot building to house nine new exhibits, a gift shop and a 3,000-square foot temporary exhibit hall.

Daily gunfights, shows, and dinners will continue during the summer season as they have for more than 60 years.

The museum expansion project will have an estimated cost of $5.5 million. STAR bond money will cover about 78 percent of the new building, leaving the museum to fund the rest.

The museum has raised $1 million to fund most of the interior costs of the new building. It will be the largest expansion project in the history of the museum, which opened in 1947.