Barton Men and Women pick up wins at Pratt

Barton Men 2 Pratt 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team earned its second consecutive grind it out win by earning a 2-0 victory Saturday at Pratt Community College.

Earning their third straight shutout and eighth consecutive win, the 9th ranked Cougars improve to 9-0-1 in conference play and 13-1-1 on the season while dropping Pratt to 3-7-0 and 5-8-0 overall.

The first victory in Pratt since 2012 sets up a winner take all Jayhawk West title showdown on Wednesday as nationally receiving votes Cloud County Community College (10-1-0, 11-4-0) comes to the Cougar Soccer Complex for a 4:00 p.m. kick-off. Barton won the first season’s meeting back in September by rallying for two second half goals including the game winner in the waning seconds for a 2-1 victory for the Cougars first win in Concordia since 2013.

Barton Women 7 Pratt 0

Jessica Simental and Rayssa Neres each had a hat trick Saturday in Pratt as the Barton Community College women’s soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win at Pratt Community College for their eleventh straight victory.

The Cougars improve to 11-0-1 in conference play and 12-2-1 on the year while Pratt drops to 3-8-0 and 5-9-0 on the year. The victory also sets up a potential conference title showdown on Wednesday as second place Cloud County Community College comes to the Cougar Soccer Complex in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off. With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Jayhawk West title opportunity will be on the line for both squads receiving national votes in the latest NJCAA poll as the T-birds will be looking to avenge Barton’s 5-1 win earlier in Concordia.