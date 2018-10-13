Weekend Weather

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Saturday Night Periods of showers. Low around 38. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.



Sunday Rain before 11am, then snow. High near 38. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.



Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.



Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53.



Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 33.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.



Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.