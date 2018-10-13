Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Periods of showers. Low around 38. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
Rain before 11am, then snow. High near 38. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.