Weekend Weather

Although the heavy rains have ended, flooding continues across many areas of central and southeast Kansas. Many rivers remain flooded. On a few rivers, the flooding is major! All flood statements should monitored closely. Several rivers will remain in flood the rest of the week. Never attempt to drive through flooded roads, especially at night, even if you know the road well. It is possible the road or bridge may have been washed out and the high water is hiding the damage.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night
Periods of showers. Low around 38. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday
Rain before 11am, then snow. High near 38. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.