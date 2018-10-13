Week 7 High School Area Football Scores

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 35, Liberal 6
Hays 41, Buhler 21
Dodge City 27, Garden City 7
Class 3A
Hugoton 23, Larned 7
Pratt 51, Holcomb 15
Goodland 29, Russell 26
Class 2A
Phillipsburg 51, Hoisington 21
SW Heights 56, Ellinwood 28
Norton 35, Ellsworth 17
Cimarron 60, Lyons 0
Lakin 38, Sterling 22
TMP 14, Minneapolis 7
Class 1A
La Crosse 24, Oakley 22
8-Man D-I
Central Plains 52, Moundridge 0
Macksville 50, Pratt-Skyline 36
Little River 50, St. John 0
Ness City 62, Kiowa County 14
Hodgeman County 54, Spearville 8
South Gray 51, Kinsley 14
Victoria 42, Hill City 41
8-Man D-II
Otis-Bison 70, Chase 6
Central Christian 72, Stafford 26
Thunder Ridge 50, Wilson 6
6-Man
Pawnee Heights 41, Moscow 27