Suspect in Kan. officer-involved shootings moved from hospital to jail

TOPEKA, Kan. – The suspect from two officer-involved shootings which occurred Thursday in Topeka was discharged from the hospital and arrested.

According to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Trevon L. Brown, 23, was discharged from the hospital just before noon Saturday and immediately transported to the Shawnee County Jail where he was booked for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony possession of a firearm, interference with law enforcement, and criminal use of a weapon. These are initial booking charges, according to the KBI.

Once the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) concludes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay for his review. Any further information related to this investigation will come from the District Attorney’s Office.