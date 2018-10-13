Sunday Weather

Sunday Rain, freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 1pm, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 1pm and 3pm, then snow after 3pm. Temperature falling to around 29 by 4pm. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Night Snow likely before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night Widespread frost after 1am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 59.