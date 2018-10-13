Saturday Sports Headlines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State is coming off a loss to Iowa State, its second in three games, while Kansas State has yet to win a Big 12 game this season. That means their matchup Saturday amounts to a crossroads game for both teams: Win and gain some momentum for the rest of the season. Or lose and ponder where everything went wrong.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver DeAnthony Thomas fractured his leg during practice and could miss the rest of the season. It’s the latest in a string of injuries to befall the unbeaten team. The Chiefs also listed Justin Houston as doubtful for Sunday’s game in New England with a hamstring injury. Safety Eric Murray is out with an ankle injury and Jordan Lucas will start in his place.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State held its annual Madness in Manhattan event for fans on Friday, and for the first time in quite a while, the excitement surrounding the hoops team is trumping the football program. The Wildcats return the six guys who started every game during their Elite Eight run last year, along with most of their crucial bench pieces.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain had three hits and the Milwaukee Brewers homered twice while taking a 6-1 lead in a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. Winning pitcher Brandon Woodruff worked two perfect innings became the third reliever in major league history to homer in a postseason game, tying the score 1-1 after Manny Machado went deep for the Dodgers. Jesus Aguilar also homered and Domingo Santana delivered a two-run single that chased losing pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Did Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) will need Tommy John surgery after injuring his right elbow during the AL Division Series against Boston. Manager Aaron Boone is optimistic Gregorius will spend most of next season with the club, but the team will know more after surgery. Gregorius hit .268 with 27 homers and 86 RBIs during the regular season.

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki’s debut in his record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks won’t be in the opener Wednesday at Phoenix. Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday the 40-year-old Nowitzki will miss “multiple weeks” with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April. Nowitzki hasn’t practiced this preseason and experienced a setback when he started playing again about a week before training camp.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White will miss six-to-eight weeks after injuring his left heel in his first preseason game as a starter since replacing Dejounte Murray. White was hurt during Wednesday’s preseason loss to Atlanta. Murray is out for the season with a torn ACL.