Police: Man stole deposit bag off Salina gas station counter

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have released a security camera image of the suspect.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday while making a purchase, a man removed a deposit bag from a counter at Rod’s 6, 220 W. Magnolia in Salina. The deposit bag contained $1,891.00 in cash, according to a media release from police.

The suspect was captured on video. He was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, with shoulder-length “dreads.” He left in a small dark colored SUV-type vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning who committed this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 825TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org