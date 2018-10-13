Police investigate report of human remains found in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains in Riley County.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department received a call from a citizen reporting the discovery of possible human remains in the 300 block of North Park Road in Ogden, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they began the initial investigation and confirmed the remains are human.

The identity of the deceased is not known at this time. This is an active investigation. Further information is not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riley County Police Department.