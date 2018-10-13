Friday Statewide Football Scores

AP Friday Kansas Scores
Andale 55, Clearwater 6
Andover Central 16, Andover 14
Arkansas City 34, Valley Center 20
Ashland 62, Rolla 12
Attica/Argonia 38, Medicine Lodge 9
Augusta 34, Abilene 27
Axtell 76, Frankfort 28
BV North 51, BV Northwest 7
BV Randolph 36, Doniphan West 12
BV West 53, BV Southwest 6
Basehor-Linwood 34, Atchison 7
Belle Plaine 27, Eureka 26, OT
Beloit 16, Concordia 6
Bennington 54, Herington 6
Bonner Springs 55, Leavenworth 34
Burlington 36, Osawatomie 0
Cair Paravel 46, Veritas Christian 0
Canton-Galva 38, Solomon 20
Central Plains 52, Moundridge 0
Centralia 52, Wabaunsee 14
Centre 48, Rural Vista 0
Chapman 38, Hesston 28
Chase County 68, Valley Falls 18
Cheney 37, Wichita Trinity 15
Cherryvale 28, Neodesha 12
Cheylin 60, Natoma 14
Cimarron 60, Lyons 0
Circle 40, Independence 34
Clay Center 27, Rock Creek 21
Clifton-Clyde 52, Washington County 6
Coffeyville 40, Chanute 24
Conway Springs 53, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 23
DeSoto 14, Shawnee Heights 0
Derby 48, Wichita Campus 13
Dighton 50, Quinter 0
Dodge City 27, Garden City 7
Douglass 42, Fredonia 21
Elkhart 51, Stanton County 8
Ell-Saline 14, Salina Sacred Heart 9
Fort Scott 28, Bolivar, Mo. 27
Frontenac 33, Baxter Springs 0
Galena 38, Columbus 0
Garden Plain 52, Wichita Independent 12
Girard 21, Iola 13
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 70, Linn 44
Goodland 29, Russell 26
Great Bend 35, Liberal 6
Greeley County 30, Wallace County 28, OT
Hanover 52, Wetmore 6
Hays-TMP-Marian 14, Minneapolis 7
Hillsboro 66, Bluestem 22
Hodgeman County 54, Spearville 8
Hoxie 52, Oberlin-Decatur 6
Hugoton 23, Larned 7
Humboldt 64, Northeast-Arma 6
Hutchinson 45, Salina South 24
Hutchinson Central Christian 72, Stafford 26
Hutchinson Trinity 24, Remington 6
Inman 28, Meade 27
Jackson Heights 38, Jefferson North 8
Jayhawk Linn 40, Erie 0
Jefferson West 41, Wellsville 6
KC Schlagle 44, KC Washington 15
KC Sumner 26, KC Harmon 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 25, St. James Academy 0
Kingman 31, Nickerson 14
La Crosse 24, Oakley 22
Lakin 38, Sterling 22
Lansing 55, KC Turner 7
Lawrence Free State 36, SM East 30
Little River 50, St. John 0
Louisburg 25, Ottawa 0
Macksville 50, Pratt Skyline 36
Madison/Hamilton 26, Burlingame 24
Maize 48, Salina Central 26
Maize South 23, Goddard 22, 2OT
Manhattan 56, Topeka West 6
Maranatha Academy 24, Lebo 20
Marmaton Valley 22, Altoona-Midway 14
Marysville 6, Holton 0
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 38, Pleasant Ridge 22
McLouth 54, Central Heights 14
McPherson 57, Rose Hill 7
Mill Valley 18, Blue Valley 7
Minneola 92, Ingalls 80
Mission Valley 22, St. Mary’s 8
Mulvane 41, El Dorado 6
Nemaha Central 50, Atchison County 0
Ness City 62, Kiowa County 14
Newton 32, Goddard-Eisenhower 7
Norton 35, Ellsworth 17
Olathe North 48, Lawrence 23
Olpe 54, Marion 0
Osborne 68, Northern Valley 0
Oswego 22, Cedar Vale/Dexter 16
Otis-Bison 70, Chase 6
Paola 35, Eudora 0
Parsons 42, Caney Valley 22
Pawnee Heights 41, Moscow 27
Peabody-Burns 54, Goessel 52
Phillipsburg 51, Hoisington 21
Pittsburg 28, Olathe East 21
Pittsburg Colgan 46, Pleasanton 0
Plainville 41, Ellis 0
Prairie View 22, Anderson County 7
Pratt 51, Holcomb 15
Pretty Prairie 28, Norwich 20
Riverside 36, Horton 0
Riverton 22, Southeast 8
Rock Hills 50, Pike Valley 6
Rossville 43, Council Grove 8
Royal Valley 28, Hiawatha 12
SM South 38, Olathe Northwest 21
Sabetha 56, Wamego 0
Santa Fe Trail 64, KC Bishop Ward 8
Scott City 35, Colby 12
Sedan 44, Burden Central 22
Sedgwick 59, Sublette 14
Silver Lake 48, Osage City 26
Smith Center 57, Republic County 8
Smoky Valley 20, Halstead 14
South Barber 70, Burrton 8
South Central 52, Oxford 0
South Gray 51, Kinsley 14
South Haven 45, Fairfield-Cunningham 0
Southeast Saline 23, Riley County 21
Southern Coffey 46, Crest 0
Southwestern Hts. 56, Ellinwood 28
Spring Hill 24, KC Piper 22
St. Francis 64, Trego 14
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Lakeside 0
St. Paul 72, Chetopa 22
St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Bishop Miege 21
Stockton 54, Lincoln 6
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Logan/Palco 0
Thunder Ridge 50, Wilson 6
Tonganoxie 20, Baldwin 0
Topeka 27, Emporia 26
Topeka Hayden 20, Perry-Lecompton 0
Topeka Seaman 21, Junction City 20
Triplains-Brewster 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 6
Troy 35, Lyndon 0
Udall 62, Caldwell 42
Ulysses 35, Labette County 22
Valley Heights 38, Northern Heights 0
Victoria 42, Hill City 41
Wakefield 58, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Wellington 22, Winfield 7
West Franklin def. Oskaloosa, forfeit
Wichita Bishop Carroll 39, Wichita North 19
Wichita Collegiate 46, Haven 8
Wichita County 50, Rawlins County 0
Wichita East 41, Wichita Southeast 0
Wichita Home School 88, Wichita Sunrise 66
Wichita Northwest 65, Wichita Heights 26
Wichita West 57, Wichita South 21
Yates Center 7, Uniontown 6
