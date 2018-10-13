Final HHW collection day set for October 20

The Barton County Landfill will host the final Household Hazardous Collection day of 2018 on Saturday October 20th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be your last chance to get rid of those household hazardous products until next spring. Items like household cleaning products, paint and finishing products, automotive waste including antifreeze and waste oils along with garden and pest control products can t be disposed of safely and free of charge. According to Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock, a new building on site has made the collection days go very smoothly.

For a complete list of what you can bring to the landfill and what you cannot, visit www.bartoncounty.org and go to the solid waste page.