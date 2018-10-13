Fast Start Propels Tigers to 50-21 Win Over Pittsburg State

fhsuathletics.com

HAYS, Kan. – It took only 27 seconds on the clock for Fort Hays State to open a 9-0 lead on Pittsburg State on Saturday (Oct. 13). The Tigers ultimately went on to a 50-21 win, pulling the No. 18 ranked Gorillas back into a tie with them for second place. Fort Hays State has now taken four of the last five meetings with Pittsburg State and the 29-point margin of victory was the largest in the all-time series history for FHSU.

Fort Hays State now turns its focus to a much-improved Nebraska-Kearney team next Saturday (Oct. 20) on the road. Kickoff is set for 11 am in Kearney. The Lopers are now 4-3 overall after a 27-13 loss at Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The Tigers look to even their road record for the season, just 1-2 away from Hays so far.

With the win, the Tigers pulled the Gorillas back into a tie for second place in the MIAA at 5-2 each. Northwest Missouri State now has sole possession of the conference lead at 6-1.